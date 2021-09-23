UNGA: PDP reports Buhari to UN on terrorism, right violations, corruption

As President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the world body and other democratic institutions to query the president on the role of his administration in the escalation of terrorism, violation of rights, electoral malpractices, corruption, national division and economic ruin of Nigeria in the last six years.

The PDP noted that the sanctity of human lives, freedom, respect for human rights, justice and rule of law, credible elections, democratic governance promotion of peace, accountability in governance, economic development among others, which the General…