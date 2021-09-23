We regret supporting Buhari in 2015 —Northern Elders Forum spokesman

SPOKESMAN of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said Nigerians regretted supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 against the former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

Speaking on Arise TV’s breakfast programme, ‘The Morning Show,’ on Tuesday, Baba-Ahmed said, “Is there any Nigerian who is not disappointed in President Buhari, including the die-hard All Progressives Congress (APC) member? Is there anybody who would not tell you he wished President Buhari had done much better?

“We raised huge expectations, we told people, ‘Get rid of Jonathan, put Buhari there, he would fix corruption, he would fix insecurity, he would fix the economy’ (but) look at where we are now.