Why turmeric ointment relieves knee pain associated with osteoarthritis — Experts

The rains are here, so also is knee pain in older adults with knee osteoarthritis, a leading cause of stiffness, swelling and joint instability, muscle weakness, imbalance, frequent falls and hospitalisation in older adults.

Now, experts say rubbing curcumin 5 per cent ointment can significantly reduce knee pain.

Turmeric is one of the well-known herbs in traditional medicine. Turmeric is scientifically known as curcuma longa. Dried rhizomes of this plant are used for nutritional and medicinal purposes and contain the active ingredient, curcumin.

In a new study, researchers who tested the effect of curcumin ointment on knee pain in 72 older adults with knee pain in Iran associated with…