Without self-care, universal health coverage will elude Nigerians — FG

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the health of Nigerians with the entrenchment of self-care into the health care system in a bid to ensure that individuals, families and the community are responsive to their health.

Director, Reproductive Health Unit of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Kayode Afolabi, who made this known at the opening of a training session on delivering innovation in self-care for family planning coordinators in Oyo State, stated that its entrenchment was important for Nigeria to be able to achieve the universal health coverage.

According to him, “It is about creating necessary awareness to make individuals, families and the communities…