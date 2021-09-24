AAUA moves against indecent dressing on campus

The Senate of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State has warned the students of the school against indecent dressing, threatening to rusticate any student involved in any form of indecent dressing on the campus.

This was contained in a circular at the end of the Senate meeting and signed by the registrar of the school, Olugbenga Arajulu, who said the institution indecent dressing would no longer be accepted or tolerated among the students of the school.

The Institution’s Senate who frowned over the rate of indecent dressing on the school said that failure to adhere to this would attract rustication from the school for a semester as punishment.

The circular, titled…