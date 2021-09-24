Chef Winnie Nwania of Zeelicious foods, Adeola Ariyo, and Pearl Umeh are taking over Honey TV!

Chef Winnie Nwania is joining Honey TV with a dynamic cooking show called My Naija Plate. The Lagos-based food entrepreneur, farmer and media personality has amassed a committed online audience with over 500,000 YouTube subscribers and over 300,000 followers on Instagram. The new HONEY show features Chef Winnie introducing viewers to the vibrance of Nigerian dishes, how to cook them and how to easily source ingredients.

Hair Knockout’s Adeola Ariyo also returns for a second season following the popularity of the first. And in more fresh content straight from Nigeria, the channel welcomes more thrilling talent on The Buzz (Pearl Umeh). Here are all the Nigerians joining Honey TV on…