College graduates seven teenage Qu’ran memorisers

A week after unveiling its N200 million ultramodern hostel and classrooms for the Lekki Qur’an Memorisation College, the Lekki Muslim Ummah, an umbrella organisation of all Muslims in Lekki Peninsula of Lagos State, has graduated seven teenage Qur’an memorisers amidst pomp and ceremony.

The graduands, who have been certified for successfully memorising the entire chapters of the Holy Qur’an, are also said to be grounded in the knowledge of Hadith (the collected traditions, teachings, and stories of the Prophet Muhammad), Fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence), Arabic and other aspects of Islamic theology as part of the college’s curriculum.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony held at the…