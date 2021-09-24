Ekiti govt alerts residents over suspected outbreak of cholera

The Ekiti State government has raised the alarm over the discovery of five suspected cases of cholera in the Moba local government area of the state, thereby making the state prone to a possible outbreak of the killer disease.

These discoveries coincided with the outbreaks of cholera in 28 states of the federation, killing and afflicting many citizens.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Friday, by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, said the Ministry of Health, had reinforced cholera surveillance, to pick up early, any suspected case, to mitigate the outbreak.

Filani also alerted the citizens about a possible outbreak of cholera in some local government areas of the state, thereby…