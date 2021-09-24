Fake news destructive to Nigeria’s unity — Pantami

THE Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Sheikh Isa Pantami, has urged Nigerians, particularly media practitioners, to eschew the spread of fake news, saying it is among the causes of disunity in the country.

The minister made the plea in Lagos at an event organised to mark the third anniversary of Muslim News, an Islamic newspaper.

He called on all Nigerians, irrespective of religion or tribe, to always speak the truth and promote goodness.

Pantami was the recipient of the Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year 2020 award at the event where other Muslim personalities who have excelled in their various professions, including law, media, health and entertainment, were also…