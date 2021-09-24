FG may file fresh charges against Sunday Igboho ―Malami

THE Federal Government may file a fresh action against Yoruba secessionist agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, following the judgment of Oyo State High Court which awarded N20 billion in damages in his favour.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that the Federal Government had the right to appeal the judgment or file a fresh charge.

The judge, Ladiran Akintola, had awarded the money as “an exemplary and aggravated damages” against the AGF and the State Security Service (SSS), over the invasion of Adeyemo’s home in Ibadan on July 1.

However, Malami said the…