FG voted N8.9trn for infrastructure ― Osinbajo

Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government had voted N8.9Trillion for infrastructural development across the country in the last six years.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 34 years of the creation of Akwa Ibom State in Uyo, the state capital, the Vice President explained that the budget has been committed to series of infrastructural development in the country.

Osinbajo, who was in Uyo, on the invitation of governor Udom Emmanuel, where he took time out to commission the multi-billion naira 21 storey smartintelligent at the Udo Udoma Banking Layout, said part of the cash had been deployed into railways,…