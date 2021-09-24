Folarin facilitates ICT training for traders, artisans

Senator Teslim Folarin representing Oyo Central District has charged trainees in Information Communication Technology (ICT) from his constituency to see the training as an opportunity to diversify in their trades and further enhance their businesses.

Folarin, who spoke at the closing of the training he facilitated for his constituents in Oyo West and Afijio local government areas of the state, said the rationale behind the training was to also assist them in diverse ways through which they can make ends meet in their chosen careers.

He noted that the world was changing and as new things were evolving, he considered it important to give his constituents the opportunity to learn and upgrade…