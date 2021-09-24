Gidi box office’s ‘13 Letters’ set for October 1 cinema release

October 1 is always a new beginning for Nigeria as a country, and what better way to celebrate it than with a new, entertaining movie fresh off the wood.

This year, movie lovers will be getting their first view of Gidi Box Office’s debut film ’13 Letters’, directed by Kayode Peters.

The romance drama laced with a generous dose of comedy follows the story of Akinola Owolabi, a chronic playboy who suffers major backlash when 13 of his ex-girlfriends take their grievances to social media.

His attempt at damage control leads him down a different path where romance and love may find him again. But can a leopard change its spots and give love another go?

The movie stars Gulder Ultimate…