Henkel to support communities with creation of local entrepreneurs

In furtherance of its objective to see to Nigeria’s socio-economic development through job availability for the growing population, Henkel Nigeria has restated its commitment to contribute to job creation in the country through the support to local entrepreneurs across the country. It seeks to achieve this through the expansion of its Street-Smart Entrepreneur (SSE) corporate social initiative.

The SSE initiative, where Nigerians can leverage Henkel’s products to earn a living, is an avenue to grow by converting the unemployed into entrepreneurs while developing the economy and communities at the same time. It is a self-sustainable initiative where the beneficiaries are consistently…