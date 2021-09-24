NASEI, NGO’s to build skill acquisition centre in Kebbi

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure in collaboration with a Kebbi State-based NGO, the Khadimiyya for Justice Initiative and Development (KJID) and the Khadi Malami Foundation are to set up a skill acquisition centre in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

In a press statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of Khadimiyya for Justice And Development Initiative (KJDI), Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali and made available to Tribune Online stated that the Board of Trustee Chairman (BOT) of Khadimiyya, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gotomo led the two Foundations and the NASEI to inspect the land earmarked for the skill centre building.

Gotomo stated that the importance of…