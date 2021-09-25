Abia first lady commends Senate over passage of sickle cell bill

The First lady of Abia State and Founder, Vicar Hope Foundation, Nkechi Ikpeazu, has commended the Nigerian Senate for passing legislation that seeks to reduce the prevalence of sickle cell disease in the country.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Mrs. Ikpeazu said the senate had acted responsively to help to abate the disease in Nigeria.

Recall that some days ago, the Senate passed a bill seeking to control and manage sickle cell anaemia, a genetically inherited disease, in Nigeria.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the ​ Chairman Senate Committee on Health Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, at plenary on Tuesday.

