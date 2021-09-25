Anambra 2021: APGA flags off campaign, as Obiano warns APC against rigging

Ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), on Saturday, flagged off its campaign.

With party faithful and chieftains who thronged Alex Ekwueme Square Awka, for the event, the party stated that its candidate, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, would win convincingly at the poll.

Addressing the crowd, the governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, announced that his choice of Soludo as his successor was as a result of his track record of achievements in the public service, adding that the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the most qualified for the job.

Obiano noted that the signature projects that he…