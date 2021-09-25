Boko Haram terrorists now training bandits in Kaduna, other North-West states ― Military sources

A large group of Boko Haram terrorists have moved out of their base in North-East Nigeria to join forces with criminal gangs and bandits in the nNorth-West where they are engaged in weapons training and kidnapping, military sources told Agence France Presse (AFP) on Friday.
Boko Haram’s Islamic State-allied rivals have been consolidating their grip on the North-East after the reported death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, this year, in a major shift in Nigeria’s 12-year insurgency.
Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has been moving into Boko Haram’s territory, fighting Shekau loyalists, assimilating some or forcing others to surrender to the armed forces, security…
Source: Nigerian Tribune