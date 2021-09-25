Buhari at UN: We must not tolerate coups in West Africa

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday charged the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) not to tolerate the unconstitutional takeover of power in West African countries. Delivering Nigeria’s remarks at the 76th session of the UNGA in New York, he pointed out that democratic gains were being eroded in West Africa by coups which he said must not be tolerated.

He observed that the recent upsurge in coups in the subregion impacted negatively on democracy, saying: “In West Africa especially, our democratic gains of the past decades are now being eroded. The recent trend of unconstitutional takeover of power, sometimes in reaction to unilateral changes of constitutions by some leaders,…