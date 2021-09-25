Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion elects Bamisebi as Archbishop of Lagos

The Anglican Church of Nigeria has elected the Lagos diocesan bishop, Reverend Bamisebi Olumakaiye as the Archbishop of Lagos.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Diocese of Lagos, Venerable Folorunsho Agbelusi made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos.

Agbelusi said the election was conducted at the just concluded Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, which was held in Lagos from 20th to 24th September 2021.

He noted that a new archbishop would be taking over from The Most Rev. Michael Fape of Remo Diocese.

While disclosing that the Bishop of the Missionary Diocese of Bari in Kano State, The Rt. Rev. Idris Ado Zubairu is now translated to…