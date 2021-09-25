Dog bites university student’s private part in Ondo

An undergraduate student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State was on Friday attacked by a dog identified as Charlie that bit the student in his private part.

It was gathered that the student visited the owner of the dog at Vanilla Villa around the permanent site of the school when the incident happened.

The dog reportedly attacked the victim and bit his private part before he was saved by some residents of the area and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated.

Confirming the incident, the Students Union Public Relations Officer, Femi Adegbeyeni, said the undergraduate was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately where he received treatment.

He said,…