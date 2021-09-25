Ekiti 2022: Kolawole picks governorship nomination form, says ‘We’ll deliver Ekiti for PDP’

Immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Kolawole has obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms, to contest the 2022 governorship election in the state.

The forms were purchased on Friday, at the PDP National Headquarters, Abuja by the Director-General of his campaign, Hon. Segun Adekola and two other former House of Representatives members, Hon Kehinde Agboola and Hon Ayo Oladimeji as well as the campaign Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka and Hon Ariyo Afolabi.

Kolawole, who has the backing of the former governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, had resigned his position as State Chairman of the party to contest the…