Gana’s 2nd in command arrested

One Aondofa Kefas aka Azonto, a militia leader and successor to the late Terwase Akwaza aka Gana has been arrested.

The militia leader who succeeded Gana, Benue terrorist gang leader was said to have been arrested in a joint operation in Taraba axis on Thursday.

Azonto was said to have terrorised communities in the Ukum local government area of Benue State in the past year.

According to a military source, the militia leader was arrested around Taraba territory and is currently in the custody of the Department of State Security.

“Actually, the arrest was made in Taraba State but the militia leader had been on our watch, he has been terrorising communities around Ukum area of Benue…