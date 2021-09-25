Jesulade, Afolabi break 19-year-old record, bag First Class in LAUTECH

Mary Jesulade and Blessing Afolabi are two out of three students that finished with a First Class, for the first time in the Department of Biochemistry in LAUTECH. They share their journey, challenges and ambitions with ENIOLA OYEMOLADE.

After Mary Jesulade sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) three times, with the hope of securing admission to study Medicine and Surgery, she finally decided to accept her fate after she was offered admission to study Biochemistry at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

According to Jesulade, the situation was not a coincidence, but “God-incidence”.

“As of when I filled my form, I had no idea what…