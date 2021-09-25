My abdominal fat – Tribune Online

I recently noticed that I am putting on weight in my abdomen. Apart from changing my lovely appearance, it is also making it difficult for me to wear my old clothes. Kindly let me know what to do

Juliette (by SMS)

Abdominal fat, or belly fat, is linked to an increased risk of certain diseases. For this reason, losing this fat can have significant benefits for your health and well-being. Most people can reduce their abdominal fat through taking on key lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthy diet packed with lean protein, vegetables and fruit, and legumes, and exercising regularly. Some proven ways of reducing abdominal fat include reducing the amount of sugar in your diet as…