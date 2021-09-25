My wife, mother in-law employed herbalist to destroy our marriage —Husband

The wedlock between a couple, Latifat Afolabi and Muyideen Afolabi, was recently dissolved by Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Latifat, who brought a divorce suit against her husband, stated that he showed her and their children no affection or care.

According to Latifat, Muyideen fails to be alive to his responsibilities in the home.

The plaintiff stated that she bore the largest share of the financing of their home.

Latifat added that her husband was cruel and in the habit of beating her and the children.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant often descended on her with punches and also beat their children blue black and would not leave them until they…