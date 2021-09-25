Ogbomoso South LG boss hails peaceful conduct

Executive Chairman, Ogbomoso South Local government, Honourable Oyedokun Oyeniyi Timothy, has hailed the peaceful conduct of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ward congress in the Local Government Area, saying it is an indication of good leadership in the State and at the local government levels.

He stated this at Soun primary school Oke Alapata while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the conduct of the ward congress while assuring party faithful of fairness at all times.

“Let me thank the leader of the party in the State, His Excellency, Mr. Seyi Makinde, and the leader of the Party in Ogbomoso zone who is also the Chief of staff to governor Makinde, Chief Segun Ebenezer…