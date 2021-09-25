Over 300 indigents benefit from free medical services in Ilorin

Over 300 indigents of the Ilorin emirates in Kwara State have benefited from a two-day free medical outreach that involved medical enlightenment, diagnosing, free drugs.

Beneficiaries, who included children, aged, women and youths were treated for various ailments such as High Blood Pressure (HBP), Malaria, deworming and eye care, among others.

Speaking with journalists during the programme, Head, Media and Publicity of the Gobir Organization Foundation, Mrs Eyitanwa Lawal, said that the project was jointly carried out by the foundation, in collaboration with the Joint Balogun Gambari Development Association and Ilorin Emirate Medical Doctors’ Group.

Mrs Lawal, who said the project was…