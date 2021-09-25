Police take over Nigerian House in New York as anti-Buhari protesters threaten 

Personnel of the New York Police Department were deployed to keep order at the Nigerian House, Kudirat Abiola Corner, Manhattan Friday evening as members of the Yoruba Nation and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) invaded the premises protesting against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The detachment of law enforcement officers had a hard time keeping the crowd in check as they vented their anger against any person perceived to be a government official present in the area.

Some of the important personalities they hounded included the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, one of his predecessors in office, Babagana Kingibe, and the Director-General of the National…