Soludo, Andy Uba, absent at Anambra Governorship manifesto defence

The two major governorship candidates in the forthcoming November 6, 2021, gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressive Congress (APC), were absent at the Anambra State Governorship Manifesto Defence Debate held at Professor Dora Akuyelli Women Development Centre Awka, on Friday night.

Other Governorship absentees included: Dr Obiora Okonkwo of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr Dozie Nwankwo, Action Alliance Congress (AAC), Dr Obiora Agbasimalo, Labour Party, Comrade Afam Nwaokafor, National Rescue Movement (NRM), Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressive Party (YPP), Dr…