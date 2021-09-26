330,000 Nigerians now refugees in Chad, Cameroon, Niger Republic ― Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, at the weekend disclosed that about 330,000 Nigerians have become refugees, presently residing in Chad, Cameroon, and the Niger Republic.

The Minister, who disclosed this when she was hosted in a Chatham House Webinar to discuss Nigeria’s humanitarian challenges and worsening food crises in Nigeria on Saturday.

According to the minister, the protracted insurgency and armed banditry in the North East and North West, communal and the farmers/herdsmen clashes in the Middle Belt and the Southern region, riverine floods, drought, as well as fires and industrial accidents, among other things,…