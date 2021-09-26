82-year-old cleric, others bag doctorate degrees at ICM Bible College convocation

An eighty-two year-old man, Mr Oloko Adeyemi and seven others were, last week conferred with Doctor of Ministry degree during the 21st anniversary and annual graduation ceremony of International College of Ministry, College of Specialised Ministries, an affiliate of AMES Christian Universities, United States of America.

The convocation also witnessed 10 others who bagged postgraduate degree in Christian Ministry; 16 bagged postgraduate degree in Advanced Christian Ministry, while 10 bagged Diploma in Christian Ministry.

Speaking during the convocation, the college president, Professor Rowland Peters, said the college will continue to endeavour to provide current and helpful information to…