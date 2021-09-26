El-Rufai condemns attack on worshippers

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned in the strongest terms an attack against worshippers on Sunday morning by gunmen.

Security agencies reported to the Government that the attack occurred at ECWA Church, Gabaciwa in Kachia local government.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Sunday.

The statement noted that “according to the report, a life was lost and some worshippers were seriously injured, who have been rushed to a medical facility.

“The security agencies are obtaining further details, on which the government will update the public in due course.

“The Governor who…