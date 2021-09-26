Embrace peace, contribute to community development ― Akeredolu tells Ex-militants

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region of the state to embrace peace and always abide by the laws of the country, saying his administration would continue to pursue peace initiatives that will enhance development of the state.

Akeredolu stated this in Arogbo Ijaw in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state during the conferment of highest chieftaincy title in Arogbo Ijaw Ibe, on High Chief Biobopere Ajube. (Shoot-at-Sight) called on ex-agitators to emulate the disposition of Ajube in developing his immediate environment

Akeredolu who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described Ajube as a proud son of Ondo State,…