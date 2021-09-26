Family, friends, industry captains celebrate late Martin Mabutho

One month after the passing of MultiChoice Nigeria’s Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho, his family, friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate his well-spent life at an evening of tributes, memories and reflection. The celebration of life which was held at Landmark Center, Lagos, Nigeria on September 25, 2021, saw his closest associates share their fondest memories of the MultiChoice Executive.

Martin died on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in Cape Town, South Africa following a brief illness. He would have turned 48 years old this month.

The event tagged ‘Memories of Martin’ was hosted by Chigul and Dotun, and had in attendance industry leaders, dignitaries and public figures…