FG task stakeholders on job creation

Federal government has charged stakeholders in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector to harness the opportunities at the EnjoyNigeria Expo coming up in December 2021.

Amb. Mariam Katagum, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment at the weekend while receiving a team from the Aviation Ministry called for the endorsement and deepened involvement of the Ministry of Aviation and its agencies in the programme.

She said Expo was designed to develop and promote Nigeria’s creative, entertainment, cultural and tourism industries, due to growing global admiration and demand for Nigerian products.

“It aims at promoting and empowering the Micro, Small and Medium…