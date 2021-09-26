Ganduje appoints new emir of Gaya, Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya

KANO State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has appointed Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new emir of Gaya.

The new emir succeeds his late father, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who died at the age of 91 years after a protracted illness.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, announced the appointment on behalf of the governor.

It will be recalled that the new Emir of Gaya until his appointment was the Chiroman Gaya.

The Secretary to the State Government, said, “Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, by the power conferred on him by the Kano Emirate law 2020 as amended has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new emir of Gaya.

“The…