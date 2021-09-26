No nation without statistics can have sustainable development, says UNILORIN don

A professor of Statistics in the University of Ilorin, Peter Osanaiye, has called on governments to put statistics into better use, saying that any nation that does not have good statistics cannot have sustainable development.

Speaking with journalists after delivering the 250th inaugural lecture of the university, titled, Quality blended statistics- A veritable tool for universal breakthrough, Professor Osanaiye lamented that some states of the federation have not domesticated their statistical masterplan nor funded it.

“When we put acts of statistics in all we do, you’ll see that Nigeria will develop. Talking of sustainable national development, I said we have to strengthen our…