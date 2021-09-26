Operation Safe Haven commander tasks newly-promoted personnel on discipline

The Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali, has enjoined the ten newly promoted personnel of the command to allow their promotion further spur them to greater heights.

General Ali who gave the advice during the decoration ceremony in Jos, Plateau State said he took the promotion of personnel serving under his command very serious, adding that the confidence the Armed Forces of Nigeria have in the troops was responsible for the elevation to their next higher ranks.

He, therefore, urged the newly promoted airmen to remain dedicated to their job and commended the troops for their commitment to the service of the nation, urging them to strive to justify the confidence…