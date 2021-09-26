Petroleum Industry Act redefines Buhari’s Presidency

On August 16, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari shocked his many detractors when, in a historic move, he signed into law the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) – now the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Perhaps, in the emotive moment, many may forget that having suffered several setbacks for close to 20 years, the bill navigated the most tortuous journey in the history of law-making in Nigeria. It is a major feat and it is one of the boldest, flagship executive actions by the Buhari presidency.

In a milieu where fetishism still subsists, unscientific quirky reasons were adduced to explain the extreme delays that dogged the passing of the PIB into law. Even the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, at…