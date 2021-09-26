SmileHub will redefine orthodontic practice in Nigeria-Tokede

To ensure that more Nigerians with orthodontic needs have access to premium care without leaving the shores of the country, a boutique clinic, The Smilehub is poised to deliver specialist orthodontics services.

Aside from its major deliveries including, diagnosis to prevention and correction of malpositioned teeth, jaws, and misaligned bite patterns, the clinic hub has introduced removable clear aligners to make orthodontic care more accessible to a larger swath of the population and less disruptive to their lifestyles.

According to the clinic lead team, Dr. Bunmi Tokede, The SmileHub came about to provide world-class specialist orthodontic care to adults and adolescents in Nigeria, as…