20 Gulder Ultimate Search contestants unveiled, 16 enter jungle

Out of the 20 contestants unveiled for the 2021 Gulder Ultimate Search, only 16 have made it to the jungle.

The show host, Gideon Okeke made this disclosure at the unveiling ceremony held at the Eko Hotels in Lagos at the weekend.

The 16 contestants are Adewale Adedamola Thompson, Chidinma Okeibe, Damilola Odedina, and Emmanuel Nnebe.

Others are Estima Edem, Gerald Odeka, Tosin Eniola, and Umorean Iniabasi.

Jennifer Okorie, Mfom Mikel Essien, Tubuchukwu, and Olayinka Omeya,

Omokhafe Racheal, Solomon Yankari, Opeyemi Ishmael, and Orevapghene Godswill.

Meanwhile, Okeke noted that the four contestants had been placed on wild card and one of them would be returned based on the viewers’ votes…