3000 passports ready for collection at Ikoyi Passport Office ― Official

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ikoyi Passport Office, Lagos, says 3,000 passports are ready for collection.

Deputy Controller, Mr Ibrahim Liman and Passport Control Officer (PCO) in charge of office, confirmed the figure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Liman said that the office had put calls to applicants whose passports were ready for collection.

NAN reports that to meet applicants demand, the passport office had extended its working days to include Saturdays and Sundays.

Liman, however, said the need for discreet investigation to determine the eligibility of applicants might delay the timely release of the passports.

“The Ikoyi Passport Office is fully committed to…