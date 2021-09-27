A boost to cashless Nigeria, as CBN brings digital Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to launch the eNaira on October1st. CHIMA NWOKOJI in this report, takes a closer look at the eNaira and how it will boost cashless policy.

ALL is now set for Nigeria’s electronic naira (e-naira) launch. It is the latest policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The introduction of digital currency, a digital form of fiat money which will be launched on October 1, 2021 will coincide with Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration.

It has received both punches and accolades, with many accepting it as a sure way of boosting cashless policy.

Cashless policy is an initiative introduced by the CBN to reduce the amount of physical cash in circulation…