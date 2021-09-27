AXA Mansard bags market leader award in insurance industry

AXA Mansard Insurance plc, a member of AXA Group, a global leader in insurance and asset management, has been awarded as the market leader in the insurance sector with an award for its achievement, at the just concluded Marketing Edge awards ceremony held in Lagos.

The award reflects the prominence AXA Mansard has gained over the years within the Nigerian insurance industry and an attestation to the value created by the company’s unrelenting commitment to excellent service delivery and its immense contribution to further deepen the industry.

Speaking on the award, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Jumoke Odunlami, said, “We are thrilled to be recognised as a market…