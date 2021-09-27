Bauchi NUJ makes case for adequate funding of LGs to stem rural-urban migration

Bauchi State Government has been urged to ensure prompt release of funds to local government councils in the state particularly those that are doing well in the area of rural development.

The appeal was made by the Chairman of Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Umar Said, while addressing a press conference on Monday at the Conference Hall of Bogoro LGC to mark the commencement of the 2020 Press Week.

Umar Said observed that the LGCs need to be supported by the government to enable them to embark on developmental projects, adding that the bulk of the development is in the rural areas of the state.

The NUJ chairman further made a case for the focused…