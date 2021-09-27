Capital market can bridge infrastructure gap —SEC

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has again affirmed that the capital market has the potential to bridge the infrastructure gap in the country as well as aid economic development.

This was stated by Executive Commissioner, Operations of SEC, Mr Dayo Obisan at the annual conference/30th anniversary of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria with the theme “Financing Infrastructure & SMEs for inclusive growth in post-COVID-19 economy”, held in Lagos at the weekend.

According to Obisan , “There are a number of options that can be explored to bridge the infrastructure gap. One of them that has been used in the past is Sukuk. In the last three to four years, Sukuk…