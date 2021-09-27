Gulder Ultimate Search, new look bottle unveiled…

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced its partnership with Africa’s leading entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, for the broadcast of their TV reality series, Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS).

This was announced at their unveiling event for the 2021 edition of the show and the Gulder new look at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, yesterday.

The Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, during his speech, said, “Nigerian Breweries and MultiChoice Nigeria are iconic brands that celebrate the youthful, resilient spirit of Nigerians.

“Gulder Ultimate Search, GUS has been the most anticipated survival reality TV show in the continent, and so we’re very…