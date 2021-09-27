Niger govt approves further reduction in IBBU Lapai tuition fees

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has approved a further reduction in the tuition fees for students of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, disclosed that returning students (indigene) will now pay N46,000 instead of N50,000 while new students (indigene) will pay N86,000 as against N95,000.

The SSG explained that Governor Bello gave the approval after listening to representations from members of the State House of Assembly, different stakeholders, including the Students’ Union.

Matane revealed that the tuition fees for the returning students (non-indigene), new…