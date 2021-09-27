Nigeria yet to realise potential of real estate sector ― NIESV chairman

Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) in Ogun State, Wale Ojo, has said that the country is yet to realise the full potentials of the real estate sector.

Ojo noted that the sector has not grown fully and the mortgage industry has not been well established to drive the real estate sector’s contributions to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He stated this shortly after his investiture as chairman of the association in Ogun State. He will, alongside other executive members, steer the affairs of the association for the next two years.

In his address, Ojo who is also the General Manager of the State Housing Corporation expressed concern that…